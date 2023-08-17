ADVERTISEMENT

VIT, Naruvi Hospitals, BHEL celebrate Independence Day

August 17, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

VIT founder-chancellor G. Viswanathan at the flag-hoisting ceremony in the institution’s Vellore campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Various institutions hoisted the national flag and organised special events to mark the 77th Independence Day in Vellore.

At the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan hoisted the national flag at the institution’s Vellore campus. VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam were present.

Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals G.V. Sampath hoisted the national flag at its campus on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) here. Vice-chairperson Anitha Sampath was present.

The Zonal Office of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) held the celebrations at its premises here. Drivers, conductors and other staff were felicitated for good conduct towards commuters and better service. Deputy General Managers of TNSTC M. Ponnupandi and S. Natesan and Assistant Managers V. Mohan, S. Priya and B. Karunanidhi were present.

The Boiler Auxiliaries Plant (BAP) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) organised the celebrations at BHEL township in Ranipet. Rajeev Singh, Executive Director of BAP, hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade. Cultural events were held and awards were presented to mark the occasion, the press release added.

