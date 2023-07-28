HamberMenu
VIT, Johns Hopkins University to collaborate on faculty, student exchange programmes

As per a press release, this came about after VIT founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan’s academic visit to the United States recently

July 28, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
As part of the academic visit to the United States of America, G.Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT visited Johns Hopkins University recently

As part of the academic visit to the United States of America, G.Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT visited Johns Hopkins University recently | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, are to collaborate on faculty and student exchange programmes, student training programmes and study programmes.

According to a press release, as part of an academic visit to the United States, G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, visited Johns Hopkins University recently.

Mr. Viswanathan said that VIT is committed to engaging in research and academic cooperation with the world’s best universities. During the visit, he also met the top leadership of Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering in Baltimore to discuss potential collaborations between VIT and Johns Hopkins, the release said.

