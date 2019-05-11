VIT inks memorandum with Belgian university

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with one of the top universities in Europe, Katholieke Universiteit (KU) Leuven, Belgium, for academic and research cooperation.

Vice President of VIT Sekar Viswanathan and Professor Luc Sels, Rector, from KU Leuven signed the MoU, which would ensure periodical visits by distinguished faculties at both institutions. Founded in 1425 by Pope Martin V, KU Leuven was one of the oldest Catholic universities in the world and the oldest in the regions of Netherlands and Belgium.

Executive Director of VIT Sandhya Pentareddy said, “The MoU will enable the institutes to collaborate effectively in their common goal to achieve excellence in higher education and research.”

Mr. Sekar said, “The two universities have mutually decided upon a few broad areas of study for bilateral scientific relationships and joint degree programmes. These include topics such as electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and information and communication technology (ICT) programmes in the first phase. Joint capacity building workshops will also be conducted to facilitate exchange of ideas and scholars will regularly be invited to present their research publications.”