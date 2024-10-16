ADVERTISEMENT

VIT-incubated Biodimension Technology secures ₹1.21 crore funding

Published - October 16, 2024 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The startup said that this investment would further solidify its position as a leader in the rapidly growing non-animal testing market

Sangeetha Kandavel

The team from Biodimension Technology, which closed a ₹1.21 crore funding round led by Campus Angels Network  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Biodimension Technology Private Limited, a deep tech startup focused on human tissue and organ development, has closed a ₹1.21 crore funding round led by Campus Angels Network.

The funding will be utilised to enhance Biodimension’s cleanroom facilities, ramp up product development, and expand marketing efforts to increase the adoption of its tissue models. The startup said that this investment would further solidify its position as a leader in the rapidly growing non-animal testing market, positioning it for long-term growth and success in both the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Biodimension Technology is a biotechnology company incubated by Vellore Institute of Technology TBI and Sastra ABLEST. Founded in 2021 by Manoj Kumar Sampath (CEO), Ranjith Kumar Velusamy (Chief Innovation Officer), and Pradeep Arunachalam (Chief Operating Officer), the company develops human tissue models using advanced biofabrication technologies. The company develops functional replicas of human tissues to serve as a platform for drug, chemical, and cosmetic testing.

Commenting on the funding, Mr. Manoj Kumar said: “With the support of Campus Angels Network, we are now positioned to scale our operations and expand the reach of our human tissue models. Our goal is to provide pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries with advanced testing platforms that offer more reliable, human-relevant data.”

Chandran Krishnan, managing director and CEO of Campus Angels Network, said: “Biodimension’s innovative approach to biofabrication aligns perfectly with our philosophy of supporting deep tech startups that have a transformative impact. Their human tissue models not only offer a sustainable alternative to animal testing but also have the potential to greatly enhance the accuracy of pharmaceutical research and product testing,” he added.

