VIT holds women’s leadership conclave  

The business school of Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, in partnership with Women-Up Tamil Nadu, organised a women’s leadership conclave last week.

VIT executive director Sandhya Pentareddy, who is also a member of Women-Up, said that the meeting was aimed at providing a platform to empower women in leadership and addressing gender imbalances in management. VIT vice-chancellor V.S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, took part.

VIT founder-chancellor G. Viswanathan spoke on the evolution of women’s roles and the need for their empowerment. Valli Arunachalam, a distinguished scientist, semiconductor technology consultant and founder of Women-Up, led a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Journey to the top’.

There were interactive sessions that addressed the challenges faced by women in leadership roles. The conclave offered budding leaders insights and strategies to overcome obstacles in their professional journey.

