VIT gives donation to flood relief funds in A.P., Telangana

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has donated ₹1.57 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and ₹1.50 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund respectively for the flood relief measures being taken up following the spell of heavy rain in several parts of the States recently.

According to a press release, VIT Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan handed over a demand draft to Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at Vijayawada. Likewise, Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, received a demand draft at Hyderabad, the release said.

