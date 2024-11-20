VIT Founder-Chancellor Viswanathan felicitated

VIT Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan was recently felicitated jointly by the Shiksha Kendra Matriculation Higher Secondary School and the Shiksha Greenwoods ICSE and ISC School at Pallikonda town in Vellore for receiving an honorary doctorate from the State University of New York at Binghamton, the U.S.

The event was held on the Shiksha Kendra Matriculation Higher Secondary School campus. Principal J. Suhasini welcomed the gathering. The Shiksha Schools’ Chairman P.N.S. Thirunavukarasu delivered a special address.

Mr. Viswanathan stressed the importance of “understanding the roots, culture, and history of places one inhabits”, and urged students to take pride in the contributions of their ancestors.

By knowing their own heritage, Mr. Viswanathan said that one could appreciate the values and knowledge passed down through generations. He said that the younger generation could help in the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

He further highlighted the importance of respecting parents, teachers, and the school management, recognising their sacrifices and efforts. He encouraged students to express gratitude by contributing positively to society, embodying the spirit of giving back, and living a life of harmony and peace.

ENT specialist Dr. Vijay Govindrajan; President of Rice Mill and Paddy Association, Vellore, Arunagiri, and senior paediatrician Dr. M.S. Thirunavukarasu were present, the release said.