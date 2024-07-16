VIT establishes partnership with renowned U.S. Universities

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, has entered into an academic and research co-operation with top U.S. institutions including Vanderbilt University, University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Texas at Dallas and University of North Texas for exchange of faculty and students, the conduct of joint seminars, workshops and conferences, exchange of scholarly publications and the initiation of joint sponsored research programmes.

According to a press release, G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, and R. Seenivasan, Director, International Relations, visited these universities recently and signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the University of North Texas for research and academic collaboration.

Under the agreement, VIT students and faculty members will visit these universities and professors from the partner universities will also be able to come to VIT for joint research and teaching programmes.

Speaking about the partnerships, Mr. Viswanathan said, “VIT is proud to partner with renowned U.S. institutions because it shares common areas of research interests in state-of-the-art technologies of research and development.”

During his visit, Mr. Viswanathan also met D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India, Houston at San Antonio, Texas, and discussed possible academic cooperation with the U.S. Universities especially in the areas of engineering and technology, the release said.

