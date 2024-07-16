GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIT establishes partnership with renowned U.S. Universities

Updated - July 16, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 07:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
VIT’s founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan, and R. Seenivasan, director, International Relations (VIT), signed a Letter of Intent with the University of North Texas for research and academic collaboration with VIT recently.

VIT’s founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan, and R. Seenivasan, director, International Relations (VIT), signed a Letter of Intent with the University of North Texas for research and academic collaboration with VIT recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, has entered into an academic and research co-operation with top U.S. institutions including Vanderbilt University, University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Texas at Dallas and University of North Texas for exchange of faculty and students, the conduct of joint seminars, workshops and conferences, exchange of scholarly publications and the initiation of joint sponsored research programmes.

According to a press release, G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, and R. Seenivasan, Director, International Relations, visited these universities recently and signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the University of North Texas for research and academic collaboration.

Under the agreement, VIT students and faculty members will visit these universities and professors from the partner universities will also be able to come to VIT for joint research and teaching programmes.

Speaking about the partnerships, Mr. Viswanathan said, “VIT is proud to partner with renowned U.S. institutions because it shares common areas of research interests in state-of-the-art technologies of research and development.”

During his visit, Mr. Viswanathan also met D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India, Houston at San Antonio, Texas, and discussed possible academic cooperation with the U.S. Universities especially in the areas of engineering and technology, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.