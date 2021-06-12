VIT entrance exam results declared

VELLORE

12 June 2021 13:22 IST

Applicants from 31 Indian states and 8 union territories and more than 15 foreign countries participated in the exam, for admission to various B.Tech programmes

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) declared the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) on Saturday.

Applicants from 31 Indian states and 8 union territories and more than 15 foreign countries participated in VITEEE, for admission to various B.Tech programmes. The exam was conducted online and was remote proctored.

Advertising

Advertising

The results are available at https://admissionresults.vit.ac.in/viteee.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling scheduled from June 21 to July 16 in four phases.

Counselling for ranks 1 to 20,000 will be conducted on June 21 and 22; 20,001 to 45,000 from June 30 to July 1; 45,001 to 70,000 on July 8 and 9 2021 and 70,001 to 1,00,000 on July 15 and 16.

Applicants who secured more than 1 lakh rank are eligible for admission in VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal only. The classes are likely to commence from August 2, 2021.

Under the G. V. School Development Programme (GVSDP), Central and State board exam toppers would be given a 100% fee waiver for all the four years. Candidates with ranks up to 50 would be given a 75% tuition fee waiver; those with ranks 51 to 100 would get a 50% tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 1,000 would be given a 25% tuition fee waiver.

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who are studying in government schools in rural areas will be given a 100% fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.