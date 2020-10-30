VIT engineering subjects are among the top 8 in India in THE Ranking 2021

Computer science is ranked among the top four universities in India

Engineering and technology subjects of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT-Vellore) have been ranked among the top eight universities in India and among the top 501-600 universities in the world, according to the recently-released World University Rankings by Subject 2021 by the Times Higher Education (THE), UK.

According to a release from the varsity, the subjects are general engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering.

The VIT computer science is ranked one among the top four Universities in India and in the band of 301- 400 universities of the world in the ranking.

The weightings for subject rankings (in computer science and engineering and technology are teaching (learning environment)-30 percent, research (volume, income and reputation) - 30 percent, citations (research influence)-27.5 percent, International outlook (staff, students and research)-7.5 percent and industry income (innovation) - 5 percent, the release said.

The ranking uses 13 calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, and all data are independently audited by professional services firms.