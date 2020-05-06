Tamil Nadu

VIT engineering entrance exam to be held from July 29

Central and State government regulations and guidelines on social distancing and hygiene would be strictly followed during the test, a press note from the institution said.

VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) for admission to engineering programmes in the Vellore Institute of Technology group of Institutions is scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 2. The examination will be held in 119 cities across the country. During examinations, all Central and State government regulations and guidelines on social distancing and hygiene would be strictly followed, a press note from the institution said.

