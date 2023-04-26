VIT engineering entrance exam results declared

April 26, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VELLORE

The results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examinations (VITEEE) were declared on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the examination was conducted by VIT from April 17–23 as a proctored computer-based examination in 121 cities in the country and four cities abroad (Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, and Qatar). Applicants from all Indian States and Union Territories participated in VITEEE-2023. The results have been published in the portal https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee which can also be accessed through the VIT website, www.vit.ac.in.

Rank-holders

Kushagra Bashisth of Jharkhand scored the first rank, followed by Prakshal Shrinivas Choudhary (2nd rank) and Mahin Pramod Dhoke (3rd rank), both from Maharashtra; 4th rank: Ashik Stenny of Kerala; 5th rank: Ankit Kumar of Bihar; 6th rank: Nandyala Prince Branham Reddy of Andhra Pradesh; 7th rank: Md. Umar Faisal of Bihar; 8th rank: Anshul Sandeep Naphade of Maharashtra; 9th rank: Rishit Gupta of Haryana; and 10th rank: Tanmay Baghel of Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants within one lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B.Tech programmes at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal campuses. VIT-AP, and VIT-Bhopal. The counselling is scheduled from April 26 to June 14.

Rank-wise counselling

The schedule for rank-wise counselling is: Phase 1 for ranks 1-20,000 is from April 26 to 30; Phase 2 for ranks 20,00-15,000 is from May 9 to 11; Phase 3 for ranks 45,001-70,000 is from May 20 to 22; and Phase 4 for ranks 70,001-1,00,000 is from May 31 to June 2.

Candidates with ranks above one lakh are eligible for counselling to the B.Tech programmes at VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal only. Phase 5 counselling for these ranks is scheduled for June 12 to 14. VIT encourages the candidates to offer the maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment. The classes are likely to commence in the second week of August.

Candidates with VITEEE ranks from 1 to 10 will be given a 100 percent tuition fee waiver for all four years; ranks from 11 to 50 will get a 75 percent tuition fee waiver; ranks from 51 to 100 will get a 50 percent tuition fee waiver; and candidates in ranks 101 to 500 will get a 25 percent tuition fee waiver.

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh who studied in government schools in rural areas will be given a 100 percent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.

Applications for other 3-year undergraduate programmes, 4-year B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Arch., and 5-year integrated programmes are also open, and students can visit VIT’s website at www.vit.ac.in for more details, the release said.