VIT engineering entrance exam cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has cancelled its engineering entrance examination this year.

The institution has been conducting VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) for admission to various engineering programmes offered by the VIT group of Institutions in Vellore,Chennai, Amravati and Bhopal. As it is risky to conduct the exams in various cities during the pandemic, VIT has announced that admission this year will be based on Class 12 (Plus Two)/ Pre-University marks in Physics,Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology.

Those who have scored in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) will be given weightage. Forms to provide the candidate’s marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided on the VIT website www.vit.ac.in. Applicants are requested to update their VITEEE applications at the earliest.

In case the results of the board examination taken are not declared, they may upload the marks as soon as the results are available. For clarifications please contact toll free number 1800-102-0536 or email ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp 9566656755.