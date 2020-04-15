VIT e-learning portal offers more courses for its students

VIT Online Learning (VITOL) Institute, Vellore, has started offering more courses through its e-learning portal www.vitol.ac.in to help students during the lockdown period.

Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan said the institute was inaugurated in August and the courses were being offered from January.

Because of the lockdown, the institute has decided to increase the number of courses to 22. “Over 16,000 students from VIT’s Vellore, Chennai and Amaravathi campuses have registered for the courses and are using their time at home academically and earn upto 10 credits,” he said. Mr. Viswanathan added that VITOL Institute has three state-of- the art studios, edit suite and dedicated staff for recording and editing videos and produce effective online courses.

Video lectures, notes, and web-links are provided as additional material. To ascertain student learning, assessment will be done on a weekly basis. The director of the institute, C. Ramalingam, affirmed that the courses are designed and delivered in a way to engage students effectively through online activities.