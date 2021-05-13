VIT donates ₹1.25 cr. to CM’s fund

Contribution from one-day salary of faculty and staff of VIT

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Wednesday donated ₹1.25 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF) to help the State government in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIT founder and Chancellor G. Viswanathan said that the ₹1.25 crore provided to TNCMPRF comes from the one-day salary donated by faculty and staff of VIT (Vellore and Chennai campuses) and the contribution made by the management of the institution.

“VIT will provide all necessary help and support to the State government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Viswanathan. VIT Registrar K. Sathiyanarayanan and C.R. Sundara Rajan, director, Centre for Sustainable Rural Development and Research Studies (CSRD), handed over the online transfer receipt for VIT's contribution to the Vellore District Revenue Officer on Wednesday.

The State government has already set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 care facility on the VIT Vellore campus to treat COVID-19 patients with Siddha medicines.