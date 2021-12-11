VIT Chennai team wins ₹20 lakh in microprocessor challenge of MEITY

Quinproc, a team from Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, finished fourth and received ₹20 lakh in the Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge organised by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) in Delhi earlier this month. The scope of the challenge, according to a release by VIT Chennai, was to create innovative solutions around home-grown processors like SAKTHI of IIT Madras, and VEGA of the the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

The team proposed a wireless maternal health monitoring system, which can enable personnel to remotely monitor vital parameters of pregnant women. The team comprised A.R. Mirunalini, S. Shwetha, S. Varsha Sri and A. Annis Fathima from the School of Electronics Engineering and was led by John Sahaya Rani Alex from the Centre for Healthcare Advancement, Innovation and Research. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, was present during the finals of the event.