VIT Chennai and The Hindu Education Plus to present webinar on importance of economics

Published - May 09, 2024 11:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

VIT Chennai and The Hindu Education Plus are collaborating to present a webinar titled Why Does Economics Matter? on May 12 as part of career counselling series.

Dr. Sudipta Sarangi, Professor & HOD, Virginia Tech University, the U.S., will talk about ‘The Economics of Small Things’, and Dr. Jayaraj Rajaiah, Professor & HOD of Economics at VIT University, Chennai, will elaborate on ‘Why Studying Economics is Important’ at the event.

Yuvika Singhal, Economist at QuantEco Research, New Delhi, will delve into ‘The Role of Economists in Research Firms’.

The discussion will be moderated by Hiba Mariam. To register, visit https://newsth.live/THVITEE or scan the QR code.

