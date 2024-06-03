VIT Chancellor felicitated for receiving honorary doctorate  

: The founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, G. Viswanathan, was felicitated by various personalities, including the former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala, Justice P. Sathasivam, in Vellore on Sunday for receiving an honorary doctorate from the State University of New York in the U.S. recently.

G. Bakthavathsalam, president, KG Hospitals (Coimbatore); Ishari K. Ganesh, chancellor, Vels University; C. Rajendran, former additional secretary, Department of Agriculture; and M. Venkatasubba, president, Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners’ Association, were among those who felicitated him. The honorary doctorate was conferred on him during Binghamton University’s convocation in the U.S.

On the occasion, students, parents and staff participated, the release said.

