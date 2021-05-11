VIT Business School gets AACSB International accreditation

VELLORE

11 May 2021 16:52 IST

VIT Business School, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, the top accrediting body for business schools globally. It is the second accredited business school in the State and the 15th in the country, a press release said.

The business school that operates out of Vellore and Chennai campuses has achieved this coveted recognition. G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT said, “It is a prestigious moment for VIT. We thank AACSB for recognising VIT Business School's academic rigour, research excellence, social, industry and global connectivity. I congratulate Team VITBS, for achieving AACSB’s global accreditation. The team shall strive to reach newer heights in serving the students and society.”

Advertising

Advertising

VIT Business School started its AACSB accreditation journey in 2017. In three years, the school went through the rigorous steps of eligibility application to the final self-evaluation report with the support of AACSB-appointed global business school deans as mentor and as peer review team members. The social responsibility and industry connectivity dimensions of the curriculum were appreciated as part of the review process.