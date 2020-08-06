VIT announces B. Tech admission results

VELLORE

Counselling to be held in four phases

The results of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) B. Tech. Admissions 2020 were declared on Wednesday. Candidates can view their ranks on www.vit.ac.in and register for the online counselling process scheduled to begin on August 10, a press release said. The rank-based counselling would be held in four phases.

A total of 1,83,059 candidates from 28 States, eight union territories and 12 countries, including the Middle East, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, UK and Singapore have applied for the VIT B.Tech. Admissions 2020, the release said.

G. Viswanathan, VIT Chancellor said that admissions would be only on merit, based on the normalised PCM/ PCB marks, JEE/ SAT scores obtained by the candidates.

These ranks are applicable for admission to the 36 B.Tech. and B.Des. programmes offered by the university at its Vellore, Chennai, A.P. and Bhopal campuses.

The top 10 rank holders are from different parts of the country including Telangana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Under the G. V. School Development Programme (GVSDP), Central and State board exam toppers would be given 100 percent fee waiver for all the four years, the release said.

While candidates with ranks up to 50 would be given 75% tuition fee waiver, those with ranks 51 to 100 would get 50% tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 1,000 would be given 25% waiver, it added.

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh from rural government schools will be given 100% fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.

Admissions for the three-year undergraduate and five-year integrated programmes are also open. Students can visit VIT’s website for more information.