Tamil Nadu

VIT among top 9 institutions of India

Special Correspondent VELLORE 17 August 2020 00:32 IST
Updated: 17 August 2020 00:32 IST

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked 801-900 among world universities in the 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. The ranking was released on August 15.

According to a release, VIT has moved up from last year’s 901-1000 ranking. It is also mentioned that VIT is one among the top nine out of 15 institutions from India in ARWU’s list.

