Visuals of repair in temple: govt. warns of action against miscreants

May 02, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department on Thursday clarified that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was undertaking works at Arulmigu Peruvudayar Temple in Thanjavur, and warned against any defamatory attempts against the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clarification follows posts in the social media alleging that the HR & CE Department was damaging the platforms of the temple.

The HR & CE Department clarified that the temple was under the control of the ASI which was under the Central government. All maintenance works in the temple would be undertaken only by the ASI. Daily prayers and festivals alone were conducted by the department.

While the ASI was undertaking repair works at the temple, the social media posts were defamatory in nature as they alleged that the HR & CE Department was acting with an intent to damage the temple, the release said.

The ASI had issued a statement about the works. Legal action would be initiated against those spreading defamatory video posts against the department, the government warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.