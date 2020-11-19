Visually impaired woman, who alleged she was denied posting, gets fresh appointment order

CHENNAI

19 November 2020 17:25 IST

K. Tharamani, who said she had earlier received an appointment order, but had not been allowed to join at her workplace, has now started work as a junior assistant at an office of the printing and stationery department in Salem

Following repeated appeals about being denied a posting despite having an appointment order, K. Thamarai, a visually impaired woman who had cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Comission (TNPSC) Group IV exams, received a fresh appointment order and took up a posting as a junior assistant on Thursday.

“I am extremely happy that I have joined work. I was keen on becoming financially stable and helping my family. This is the first step towards that,” said Ms Thamarai, who hails from Thiruvannamalai. While she had initially received a posting in Chennai, she has now taken up charge at an office of the printing and stationery department in Salem.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms Thamarai had cleared the Group IV exams with a score of 202.50 marks. The TNPSC and the Commissioner of the Printing department had issued appointment orders for her to join in the post of junior assistant. However, when she appeared at the printing department in Chennai in August to take up her posting, Ms Thamarai alleged that she had been told that since she was visually impaired, the job wasn't suitable for her. Furthermore, she alleged that the printing department had also issued a memo contrary to their own office proceedings issued for her appointment and that she wasn’t able to join.

A complaint had been raised regarding this by C. Govindakrishnan, Founder, Nethrodaya with the the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. The Commissioner, having the powers of a civil court, had also sought written submissions from the Commissioner, Stationery and Printing Department and the Secretary, TNPSC based on the complaint given. In his complaint, Mr. Govindakrishnan had alleged non-implementation of the statutory rights granted under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

“We are extremely happy that Thamarai has received her joining orders and was able to begin working from today,” Mr. Govindakrishnan said.