Visually-impaired woman gets fresh appointment order

She had cleared TNPSC Group IV exams and was denied posting initially

Following repeated appeals about being denied a posting despite holding an appointment order, K. Thamarai, a visually impaired woman who had cleared the TNPSC Group IV exams received a fresh appointment order and took up posting as a junior assistant on Thursday.

“I am extremely happy that I have joined work. I was keen on becoming financially stable and helping my family. This is the first step towards that,” said Ms. Thamarai, who hails from Thiruvannamalai.

While she had initially received a posting in Chennai, she has now assumed charge at an office of the printing and stationery department in Salem.

Ms. Thamarai had cleared the Group IV exams with a score of 202.50 marks. The TNPSC and the Commissioner of the Printing Department had issued appointment orders to her.

Not suitable

However, when she appeared at the Printing Department in Chennai in August to take up her posting, Ms. Thamarai alleged that she had been told that since she was visually-impaired, the job wasn’t suitable for her.

A complaint had been raised regarding this by C. Govindakrishnan, founder, Nethrodaya, with the the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. The Commissionerhad also sought written submissions from the Commissioner, Stationery and Printing Department, and the Secretary, TNPSC, based on the complaint

Mr. Govindakrishnan had alleged non implementation of the statutory rights granted under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. “We are extremely happy that Thamarai has received her joining orders,” Mr. Govindakrishnan said.