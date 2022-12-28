Visually challenged candidates seeks consideration for guest lecturers’ post

December 28, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Visually impaired aspirants to guest lecturers’ posts in government arts and science colleges staged a two-day sit in at the office of the Director of Collegiate Education demanding that they be considered for guest lecturer posts.

The protesters withdrew after assurance from the higher education minister K. Ponmudy on Tuesday that eligible candidates would be given postings.

Scores of visually challenged graduates began their protest on Monday demanding that they be considered for guest lecturers posts. According to them as many as 95 among them were qualified and eligible for appointment.

The candidates refused to leave the DCE office on Monday night and police was also posted. The higher education has called for 1,895 posts of guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges.

Ruben Muthu, one of the protesters said the college education director had arranged for a meeting with Mr. Ponmudy on Tuesday afternoon. “We had a 35-minute meeting with the minister. He assured us that 19 postings (1% of the posts) would be allocated to us,” Mr. Ruben Muthu said, adding, “We abandoned our protest after the assurance from the minister.”