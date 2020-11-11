Visitors violating SOP at zoos will be fined ₹1,000

CHENNAI

11 November 2020 12:34 IST

Zoos in Tamil Nadu reopened on Wednesday, and the government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure that covers visitors as well as zoo staff

A penalty of ₹1,000 would be imposed on visitors who violate the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the State government for reopening zoos in the State. All visitors would be under CCTV surveillance, the SOP issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Wednesday said.

With respect to battery-operated vehicles, members of the same family would be encouraged to avail of a separate vehicle. “Only two visitors per row will be allowed, in case the visitors are from different families,” it said.

All visitors should compulsorily wear face masks while entering the zoo and they have to undergo body temperature scanning while entering the premises and physical distancing norms are to be ensured within the zoo premises. “Interaction of visitors with the zoo staff is to be kept to a minimum even if it is required. A physical distance of a minimum of six feet must be ensured,” the SOP said.

Visitors may come to the zoo only when they do not have symptoms of cough, cold and fever and those above 65 years of age are requested to avoid visiting the zoo until normalcy returns. “All visitors shall compulsorily pass over the medicated foot mat at the entrance of the zoo. Provisions for foot-operated hand wash basins will be available and visitors will be encouraged to use those,” the SOP said.

The SOP also has guidelines for zoo staff with visitor interface duties, and those with animal interface tasks, and also for those holding various licences on the premises.