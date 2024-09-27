Visitors’ entry into Gingee Fort restricted for today

The district administration has restricted entry of visitors into the Gingee Fort in Villupuram district on Friday, in view of the visit by a team from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The Gingee Fort was recently nominated for UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag in 2025.

According to official sources, the visit is part of the evaluation process in run-up to experts from the International Commission on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) submitting to UNESCO their report on the accordance of the heritage site tag to the chosen monuments.

The Maratha Military Landscapes of India includes 12 components, of which 11 are situated in Maharashtra. The Gingee Fort in Villupuram is the lone heritage structure from Tamil Nadu vying for the World Heritage Site tag.

