Visit a doctor if you have persistent unusual symptoms, say oncologists

February 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Patients with an unusual symptom that persists for over three weeks should visit a doctor, say oncologists.

Symptoms such as blood in stool or urine; indigestion; acidity; ulcers; or sudden weight loss could be pointers and it is always better to take medical advice and rule out malignancy, they said.

In the run up to World Cancer Day on February 4, The Hindu and the Kauvery Hospital jointly hosted a wellness webinar on Friday on “Cancer prevention how far we have reached”.

Speakers included Kauvery Hospital’s B. Suresh Kumar, medical oncologist from Chennai and radiation oncologist B. Sathish from Tiruchi, and surgical oncologist S. Rajkumar from Salem.

The number of cancer cases is estimated to rise from 13.9 lakh in 2020 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, the experts said emphasising the need to detect symptoms before onset of the disease.

Simple blood and urine tests, CT scans, mammography, PAP smear and genetic tests in those with a family history will help identify those at risk and early diagnosis and timely treatment can help reduce its occurrence, they added.

The stigma and fear of cancer needs to be fought, said Dr. Suresh Kumar. However, quitting smoking and alcohol consumption will reduce the burden.

Modern medicine, advanced treatment options, developments in immunotherapy and indigenously produced vaccine for cervical cancer, can help fight cancer, said Dr. Rajkumar, who advocated eating healthy and exercising daily.

Change should be from within and from external environmental triggers such as pollution, occupational hazards from chemicals and peer-influenced habits such as drinking and smoking, said Dr. Sathish. “When an oncologist says cancer is cured, it means the patient is disease-free at that point of time, but people tend to think that cancer won’t return and miss the follow-up visits to the doctor,” he added.