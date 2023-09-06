Vishwakarma Yojana is being used as pretext for Varnashrama Dharma, says Thirumavalavan

September 06, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday charged the Viswakarma Yojana, introduced by the Union government, of being disguised as a ‘loan scheme’ as a pretext to implement Varnashrama Dharma.

Addressing a protest meeting against the Viswakarma Yojana organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, Mr. Thirumavalavan said: “I reiterated to [Congress president] Mallikarjun Kharge during the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A bloc parliamentary party leaders that this scheme should be opposed in the Lok Sabha. No State has opposed this scheme. Only in Tamil Nadu, did a voice of dissent emerge. Be it NEET, Hindi imposition or Sanskritisation, Tamil Nadu will protest against it.”

He added that the democratic forces in Other Backward Class (OBC) communities should realise that Hindutva was the political agenda that divided Indians into Hindus/non-Hindus and sought to ensure that Hindu society remained divided as upper and lower castes.

“Instead of setting the ‘huts on fire in the Cheris’ (Dalit settlements), they should start opposing Sanatana Dharma again. Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are not opposing the reservations of OBCs, they are not snatching away OBC lands or their authority. They are not a threat to the OBCs. It is Sanatana Dharma, upper castes and Brahmins who do not want OBCs to get education and own lands or businesses,” he said.

“Until his death, Periyar (E.V. Ramasamy) fought to ensure the Shudra identity of OBCs is abolished,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said. He pointed out that OBCs in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, should realise that Hindu Rashtra was quite simply ‘Brahmin Rashtra’ and that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should be understood as a Sangh for the Brahmins.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said the root of Vishwakarma Yojana could be found in the Varnashrama Dharma of Sanatana Dharma as explained by RSS ideologue Golwalkar in Bunch of Thoughts.

“In Bunch Of Thoughts, Golwalkar says, ‘The speciality of our society is the Varna system. But this is being ridiculed as casteism. The four Varna system is being wrongly considered to be against social justice. Its origins have been misunderstood and some say it is the reason for our downfall. It must be protected’. So, Sanatanam is about safeguarding the Varna system,” he said.

“If they get political power, they will use law and pass an order. If they directly prescribe caste-based vocations, it will be opposed. So, they are giving financial assistance....if one has to describe it, it is akin to giving biscuits laced with sedatives in trains and looting passengers,” Mr. Veeramani said.

He supported Mr. Thirumavalavan’s assertion, adding that there is graded inequality in the Hindu society. “If two hands punch against each other, we can see it. But are they acting independently? It is the brain that is making the hands do it. Are we able to see it? This is Brahmin, Sanatana Dharma and Brahminism,” according to him.

CPI leader R. Mutharasan said while Rajaji (C. Rajagoplachari), who wanted to implement ‘Kula Kalvi Thittam’ in Tamil Nadu was honest, the same could not be expected of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rajaji openly declared he was implementing ‘Kula Kalvi Thittam’ and resigned afterwards when there was opposition to its implementation. He was honest. Prime Minister Modi would neither speak openly nor resign if there are protests. Today’s Central government has no honesty,” he said. “It is difficult to make people understand that this scheme is not about giving people loans to pursue a vocation but about ensuring that certain castes are discouraged from education,” he said.

Mr. Mutharasan felt the speculation over the possible change of name of the country from India to Bharat is a step towards ‘Akhand Bharat’ and possible wars with neighbouring countries. “It is not about defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The RSS should be eradicated and buried. As long as they are there, India will not be peaceful,” he added.

DMK leader A. Raja, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, DMK MLA Ezhilan Naganathan, and others participated in the demonstration.

