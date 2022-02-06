Tamil Nadu

Viruthagireeswarar temple consecrated

Ready for worship: The consecration of Viruthagireeswarar temple that was performed on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The consecration of Sri Viruthagireeswarar temple in Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district was performed on Sunday.

Thousands of people converged on the town to witness the event after 20 years. After preliminary pujas, holy water meant for the mahakumbabhishekam was taken in a procession around the temple by priests and was poured on the Raja Gopuram and other gopurams simultaneously.

The pujas at the yaga salai was held in the presence of Dharmapuram Adheenam 27th Gurumaha Sannidhanam Srilashri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambantha Paramachariya Swamigal. Vedic pandits conducted the special pujas and chanted mantras.

Security arrangements

The police had made elaborate security arrangements for the consecration. Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Backward Classes S.S. Sivasankar, and MLAs M.R. Radhakrishnan (Vriddhachalam) and Saba Rajendran (Neyveli) participated.


