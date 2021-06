VIRUDHUNAGAR

13 June 2021 20:25 IST

Virudhunagar district on Sunday recorded 260 new COVID-29 cases and the discharge of 306 persons.

With the death of four patients – two men and two women – the death toll in the district increased to 491.

The total number of positive cases stands at 42,693 and discharges at 39,203.