Virudhunagar railway station is to get a facelift, says Congress MP Manickam Tagore; lashes out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Virudhunagar Railway Station would soon get a facelift at a cost of ₹25 crore, said Congress MP Manickam Tagore at Virudhunagar on Saturday, July 29.

Speaking to reporters, he said that senior officials from the Madurai Division held talks with him and discussed about the development plans for the railway station under the AMRUT project. While on one hand, the works like revamping the front view (elevation), construction of ramps, lift, roof for fifth platform, new parking lot would come up in about a year’s time at ₹8 crore.

In another project, railway over bridge (ROB) along platforms 1-5 would come up in three years time at a cost of ₹17 crore, Mr. Manickam Tagore said and added that he also suggested certain measures in the railway canteen which would be more user-friendly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay stone for these works through video-conference facility and he hoped the railway authorities would complete the works as per schedule. He also said that more facilities for Virudhunagar railway station should be accorded since it was the fourth biggest railway station in Madurai division next to Madurai, Tirunelveli and Dindigul respectively.

On Manipur incident

The Congress MP said that when Manipur was burning and people suffered there due to the ethnic clash, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time to come to Tamil Nadu to flag off the yatra of his party in Rameswaram. This showed the arrogance of the BJP and people watched them closely.

To a query, he said only after the opposition MPs, who are now under the common umbrella - INDIA, the Prime Minister had opened his mouth expressing concern for the Manipur people. After 80 days, he spoke for 80 seconds on Manipur that too outside Parliament, ordering for CBI probe. “Only when the PM addressed the MPs in the Parliament, will the opposition allow normalcy and until then, there would be disruptions,” he added.

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the only political functionary to have visited the riot-torn Manipur and a delegation of MPs comprising Kanimozhi, Thirumavalavan, Ravikumar and among others were in Manipur to take stock from the people.

On the BJP State president K. Annamalai’s yatra, Mr. Manikam Tagore said that it is not going to be of any use to the common man here. The people of Tamil Nadu cannot be deceived by such yatra and they knew the real face of the BJP, he added.

