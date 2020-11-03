Virudhunagar MP urges Rajasthan CM to reconsider ban on sale of fireworks

Sivakasi:

“No scientific study to prove COVID-19 will suspend with cracker emission”

While the upcoming festive season gave a grim hope to lakh of employees of Sivakasi-based fireworks industry that was hit by COVID-19 pandemic, the ban by Rajasthan Government on fireworks has again put the industry under threat, said Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

In a memorandum sent to Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, Mr. Tagore said that the fireworks industry that employed around 6 lakh employees in its 780 micro, small and medium enterprises units were established under the noble initiative of the erstwhile Congress Government’s One district, one product.

“It is our duty as true representatives of the aspirational India and its medium-small scaled manufacturers to safeguard their interests and livelihood,” the Congress MP said.

Stating that the fireworks industry has undergone phenomenal changes following Supreme Court order and new chemical ingredients developed in consultation with CSIR-NEERI has reduced emissions and produced no poisonous gases.

“The emission of other gases is within the standard limits prescribed by National Ambient Air Quality Standards. No Sulphur is used in manufacture of light emitting fireworks products which remove the possibility of production of Sulphur di-oxide gas, the primary pollutant in question,” he said.

Mr. Tagore said that the fireworks released only Nitrogen gas which is a major constituent of natural air and is harmless. Reduced usage of Barium Nitrate resulted in a reduced emission of upto 30% in the light emitting fireworks, hence it is environment friendly.

Stating that Sivakasi was producing only such Green crackers, the MP said that what should be banned was only the cheap and fake Chinese crackers that are illegally imported and sold as indigenous crackers.

“The recent decision to ban sale of fireworks in view of COVID-19 crisis is discretionary and regressive without sound scientific study. COVID-19 is transmitted by air and is not known to suspend beyond the normal range of minimum social distance or suspend with fireworks emission,” Mr. Tagore said.

The ban would send a negative message and create paranoia against Indian fireworks and destroy the industry.

Stating that many small-time traders across Rajasthan had already procured stocks by taking loans from financial and non-financial institutions, he said that ban on fireworks at present circumstances will drive them bankrupt.