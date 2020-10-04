Virudhunagar farmers encouraged to produce certified seeds for vegetables

File photo for representation.

For the first time, Department of Horticulture is providing subsidies on various components for farmers interested in producing certified seeds for various vegetables.

The department has fixed a target of covering 16.4 hectare of land to produce 7.631 tonnes of certified seeds for onion, drumstick, cluster beans, bitter gourd, snake gourd, ridged gourd, pumpkin and greens, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said in a statement.

“In Virudhunagar district, we are promoting certified seed production for cluster beans, onion, pumpkin and ridged gourd,” said Assistant Director (Horticulture), Srivilliputtur, N. Rajasekaran.

Farmers as entrepreneurs

Certified seeds for vegetables are not adequately available in stock with the Department of Horticulture unlike seeds for paddy. “As of now, the vegetable farmers are dependent on private companies for seeds.

To promote increasing the coverage of vegetable cultivation, the State Government has come up with a scheme to make vegetable farmers entrepreneurs and encourage them to produce certified seeds,” he added.

Farmers, who have assured irrigation facility, need to register themselves with the Department of Seed Certification to produce certified seeds. “The registration fee of Rs. 400 is given as subsidy to the farmers under the scheme,” he added. They need to buy foundation seeds from the department.

Subsidy

The farmers would be given 30% subsidy up to a maximum of Rs. 1,200 for integrated nutrient management and integrated pesticide management.

The farmers will also be subsidy for around Rs. 1.13 lakh for providing drip irrigation facility (differs from crop to crop) and 50% subsidy to a maximum of Rs. 2 lakh for setting up shade net house and 50% subsidy for setting up pack houses.

Officials from the Department of Seed Certification will inspect the field at the initial stage, flowering stage and harvesting stage. “After testing the seeds, they would certify them. Farmers can sell the certified seeds to private companies, other farmers and also to the Department of Horticulture.

Profitable venture

“The seeds of different crops would fetch Rs. 200 a kg to Rs. 2,000 a kg. This will be highly profitable for the farmers,” Mr. Rajasekaran, added.

Farmers can get further details from the office of Deputy Director (Horticulture) – 04562-252393.

