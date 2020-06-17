Virudhunagar district to encourage cultivation of millets

File Photo

Virudhunagar

17 June 2020 16:07 IST

The Virudhunagar district administration has allotted ₹ 68.49 lakh for encouraging farmers to cultivate minor millets like sorgum (cholam), Pearl millet (cumbu), barnyard millet (kuthiraivaali).

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that certified seeds for the crops would be given with a subsidy of ₹ 30 a kg.

He noted that millets were rich in vitamins, protein, fibre, iron and calcium. Consumption of millets would increase nutrition-value and also improve immunity.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that millets could be cultivated in all types of farm lands, he said that the millets were drought resistance. They require lesser quantity of water and could be cultivated on arid lands also. Cultivation of millets would also fetch fodder for the cattle.

Mr. Kannan said that Virudhunagar district was raising 41,100 ha of millets – sorgum – 14000 ha, pearl millet – 1,300 ha, corn 24,000 ha and barnyard millet – 1,800 ha.

The statement said bio fertilizer, micro-nutritients, weedkillers and crop protection chemicals at 50% price.

Subsidy of ₹ 750 for spraying machines would be given to small and marginal farmers and adi dravida and women farmers. It would be ₹ 600 for other farmers.

Farmers can approach the Assistant Directors (Agriculture) in their respective blocks.