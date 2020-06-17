Virudhunagar district to encourage cultivation of millets

The Virudhunagar district administration has allotted ₹ 68.49 lakh for encouraging farmers to cultivate minor millets like sorgum (cholam), Pearl millet (cumbu), barnyard millet (kuthiraivaali).
In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that certified seeds for the crops would be given with a subsidy of ₹ 30 a kg.
He noted that millets were rich in vitamins, protein, fibre, iron and calcium. Consumption of millets would increase nutrition-value and also improve immunity.
Stating that millets could be cultivated in all types of farm lands, he said that the millets were drought resistance. They require lesser quantity of water and could be cultivated on arid lands also. Cultivation of millets would also fetch fodder for the cattle.
Mr. Kannan said that Virudhunagar district was raising 41,100 ha of millets – sorgum – 14000 ha, pearl millet – 1,300 ha, corn 24,000 ha and barnyard millet – 1,800 ha.
The statement said bio fertilizer, micro-nutritients, weedkillers and crop protection chemicals at 50% price.
Subsidy of ₹ 750 for spraying machines would be given to small and marginal farmers and adi dravida and women farmers. It would be ₹ 600 for other farmers.
Farmers can approach the Assistant Directors (Agriculture) in their respective blocks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath