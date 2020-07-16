Virudhunagar district secures 4th rank in overall pass percentage in Plus Two

Virudhunagar

16 July 2020 17:08 IST

Frequent meetings were held with heads of schools that were under-performing: CEO

The district has climbed four places up to secure fourth place in the State in overall pass percentage in the Plus Two examination results that were published on Thursday.

The district has improved its performance from 94.44% recorded in 2019 to 96.26% in 2020.

“We have missed the third rank in the State by a whisker to Coimbatore [96.39%],” said Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer, M.K.C. Subhasini.

Out of 22,194 students who appeared for the examination, 21,364 passed out. The girls with 97.68% success rate outshone the boys (94.49%) as usual.

The CEO said that district level officers held frequent meetings with heads and teachers of schools that were under-performing.

“After the half yearly examination, slow learners were identified. Expert teachers in all subjects provided training programme for the school teachers to give encouragement to the slow learners ,” the CEO said.

Virudhunagar district also bettered the State average on many aspects.

While the success rate of government schools in the State was 85.94%, Virudhunagar district recorded 91.58%. Similarly, the pass percentage among the students of boys’ schools, girls’ schools and co-education schools was higher than the State average with the district recording 95.74%, 99.23% and 95.17% success respectively.