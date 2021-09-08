Virudhunagar district administration invites applications for temporary cracker shops

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said interested traders can submit their online applications till September 30.

Virudhunagar district administration has invited online applications for setting up temporary cracker shops in the district ahead of Deepavali that falls on November 4.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said interested traders can submit their online applications till September 30. The applications can be uploaded through e-service centres.

The applicants should submit six copies of site map and construction plan along with the building ownership document or rent agreement document, with five copies, the original receipt of having deposited ₹500 in government account, the statement said.

The applicant should produce a proof of identity (Aadhar card or PAN card or ration card) and receipt for payment of property tax paid to the local body. Besides, they should produce two passport-size photographs.

The applications would be considered as per Indian Explosives Act 1884 and Explosive Substances Rules 2008 and would give temporary license that would be valid for 30 days for the cracker shops, the statement said.