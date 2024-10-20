Virudhunagar by-pass road work to be completed soon: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister

Construction of a new by-pass road connecting Virudhunagar with Madurai-Thoothukudi four-way highway without vehicles having to enter Aruppukottai town would be completed soon, said Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

After inspecting the on-going works of the 9.905-km long new road work, along with Virudhunagar district Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, Mr. Ramachandran said that the work on 7.500 km has been completed.

All the 22 box culvert works have been completed and out of the nine minor bridges, only one was pending. Similarly, the road over bridge of Virudhunagar-Manamadurai railway track was underway, he added.

The work for erection of piers for the ROB for a length of 936 metres has been completed, he said.

The work is all about providing a by-pass to Aruppukottai town which will enable the vehicles on Virudhunagar-Aruppukottai Road to branch out towards the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway in Aruppukottai without entering the town.

Besides decongesting vehicular traffic in Virudhunagar town, the new road would also ensure faster and safer journey for vehicles proceeding towards Thoothukudi, Rameswaram and Madurai from Virudhunagar, he added.

State Highways Department (Projects), which is executing the project at a cost of ₹119.58 crore, has taken up junction improvement works in three spots. The Minister said that ₹35.48 crore has been allocated for land acquisition for the project.

The work is scheduled for completion by March 2025.

Highways (Projects) Divisional Engineer, A. Lingusamy, and Assistant Divisional Engineer, Umadevi, were present.

