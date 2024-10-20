GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virudhunagar by-pass road work to be completed soon: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister

Published - October 20, 2024 04:25 pm IST - Virudhunagar:

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of a new by-pass road connecting Virudhunagar with Madurai-Thoothukudi four-way highway without vehicles having to enter Aruppukottai town would be completed soon, said Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

After inspecting the on-going works of the 9.905-km long new road work, along with Virudhunagar district Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, Mr. Ramachandran said that the work on 7.500 km has been completed.

All the 22 box culvert works have been completed and out of the nine minor bridges, only one was pending. Similarly, the road over bridge of Virudhunagar-Manamadurai railway track was underway, he added.

The work for erection of piers for the ROB for a length of 936 metres has been completed, he said.

The work is all about providing a by-pass to Aruppukottai town which will enable the vehicles on Virudhunagar-Aruppukottai Road to branch out towards the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway in Aruppukottai without entering the town.

Besides decongesting vehicular traffic in Virudhunagar town, the new road would also ensure faster and safer journey for vehicles proceeding towards Thoothukudi, Rameswaram and Madurai from Virudhunagar, he added.

State Highways Department (Projects), which is executing the project at a cost of ₹119.58 crore, has taken up junction improvement works in three spots. The Minister said that ₹35.48 crore has been allocated for land acquisition for the project.

The work is scheduled for completion by March 2025.

Highways (Projects) Divisional Engineer, A. Lingusamy, and Assistant Divisional Engineer, Umadevi, were present.

Published - October 20, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.