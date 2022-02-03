Virudhunagar 2nd in Delta Ranking among aspirational district

Virudhunagar district stood second in the Delta Ranking for December 2021 among the 112 aspirational districts in the country.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said this was possible with greater strides made in the areas of financial inclusion and skill development. “After having stood ninth in October 2021, the district went below 100th rank in November. With the district having saturated in almost all areas, we were putting our efforts in financial inclusion which was a tougher task,” Mr. Reddy said.

The efforts paid off in December after the district covered more than 50 villages for 100% insurance coverage. In this aspect alone, the district gained much — from a score of 25.6 in November to 36.6 in December.

Similarly, the district achieved better in the area of health and nutrition (from a score of 79.9 in November to 87.7 in December) and a marginal jump in agriculture and water resources.

“With all the achievements, we have jumped to the second spot among the aspirational districts,” he said. This was the best Delta Ranking for the district in the last couple of years, he added.