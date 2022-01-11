Virtual philatelic expo extended

CHENNAI

Nearly 16,000 people viewed the virtual philatelic exhibition hosted by the Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu Circle, at www.tndigipex2022.com. The department has decided to allow viewers access to the digital exhibition for one month.

The four-day State-level philatelic exhibition, TN-Digipex, was organised, on the theme “India’s Rich Cultural Heritage”, in association with South India’s Philatelic Association. A special cover on “Doyens of Philately” and ancillary packs were released at the valedictory event on Monday. Seventy-seven prizes were awarded for best frames and exhibitors. A total of 289 frames were showcased. Winners of the drawing competition were awarded prizes.

