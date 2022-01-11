Tamil Nadu

Virtual philatelic expo extended

Nearly 16,000 people viewed the virtual philatelic exhibition hosted by the Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu Circle, at www.tndigipex2022.com. The department has decided to allow viewers access to the digital exhibition for one month.

The four-day State-level philatelic exhibition, TN-Digipex, was organised, on the theme “India’s Rich Cultural Heritage”, in association with South India’s Philatelic Association. A special cover on “Doyens of Philately” and ancillary packs were released at the valedictory event on Monday. Seventy-seven prizes were awarded for best frames and exhibitors. A total of 289 frames were showcased. Winners of the drawing competition were awarded prizes.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 12:03:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/virtual-philatelic-expo-extended/article38227595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY