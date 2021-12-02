Virtual digital media conclave to be held

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 01:11 IST

The three-day event is open to all

The Digital Journalists’ Association of India will host a three-day virtual digital media conclave from December 2 to 4. The theme of the conclave is “Staying digitally ahead”, and it will have four panels. Three workshops will be held, covering a range of subjects. The conclave is free for all and those interested can register at http://dmc2021.dijai.in/

The conclave will be inaugurated by Santhosh Babu, managing director, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited, Thiruvananthapuram.

