Tamil Nadu

Virtual digital media conclave to be held

The Digital Journalists’ Association of India will host a three-day virtual digital media conclave from December 2 to 4. The theme of the conclave is “Staying digitally ahead”, and it will have four panels. Three workshops will be held, covering a range of subjects. The conclave is free for all and those interested can register at http://dmc2021.dijai.in/

The conclave will be inaugurated by Santhosh Babu, managing director, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited, Thiruvananthapuram.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 1:12:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/virtual-digital-media-conclave-to-be-held/article37798676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY