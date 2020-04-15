Virtual courts help lawyers argue cases on mobile phones

Virtual courts conducted by the Supreme Court through the Vidyo desktop as well as mobile app, during the lockdown, have provided an opportunity for lawyers in Chennai to argue their cases in the comfort of their homes without having to travel all the way to New Delhi.

Advocate R. Lakshmanan on Wednesday sat on the verandah of his house to argue a public interest litigation petition before a three-judge Bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B.R. Gavai. He had filed the case through e-mail and had received a link of the Vidyo app on his mobile phone for the virtual hearing.

The case was filed by homeopath C.R. Sivaram seeking a direction to the Centre to consider alternative forms of medications including homeopathy to treat COVID-19 patients than relying solely upon allopathy. However, the Bench dismissed the case after observing that they did not find any merit in the PIL petition.