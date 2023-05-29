Virginity tests: NCPCR member submits copy of probe report to Governor

May 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who had said that the recent allegations of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi that forced virginity tests (two-finger tests) were being performed on alleged victims of child marriage in Chidambaram were true, has submitted “a copy of the report” to the Governor in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

The Raj Bhavan, in a social media post, said the NCPCR member R.G. Anand “met Governor and presented a copy of the report on their investigation into the “forced virginity tests” on minor girls from the Dikshitar community in Chidambaram.”

Last week, Mr. Anand, who had conducted inquiries into the allegation in Chidambaram, in a social media post said: “All the allegations made by the Governor are true.” A detailed report would be submitted to the Commission’s chairperson Priyank Kanoongo in this regard, he had said.

Mr. Anand had said the NCPCR conducted “an inquiry with Dikshithars and verified the records with the police. My reply to the issue is that 100% two-finger test was carried out on the girls. The claims made by Governor R.N. Ravi in this issue are true. In police records, they mentioned that the hymen were intact, and we have the evidence for that..”

