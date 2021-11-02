Viral disease identified in mud crabs in Pichavaram facility

The virus is very contagious and has a 100% mortality rate.

CUDDALORE

02 November 2021 00:55 IST

Experts say this will have a significant impact on the crab production industry

Scientists from the Centre of Advanced Studies in Marine Biology, Faculty of Marine Sciences, Annamalai University, on Monday announced that samples of mud crab collected from the crab fattening facility near Pichavaram have been found to be infected with the double stranded RNA mud crab reovirus (MCRV).

According to Ayyaru Gopalakrishnan, assistant professor, “The MCRV virus had already severely affected the Chinese mud crab industry during an outbreak in 2007. This particular virus has been identified by RT-PCR, transmission electron microscopic and infectivity studies. The reo-viral particles were non-enveloped, icosahedral in shape and there is no clear evidence of spike-like structures on the surface organised in a crystalline manner. The average size of the viral particles is about 70 nm (nanometer).”

Mud crabs have a high export value, both live and as meat.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan pointed out that this is the first instance of a reovirus outbreak in mud crabs in the country. The emergence of MCRV in India will have a significant impact on crab production. According to the study, the virus is highly pathogenic and results in 100% mortality within 10 to 20 days.

According to Prof. M. Srinivasan, dean and director of the Faculty of Marine Sciences, the prevalence of the outbreak is being monitored regularly by the said team. Investigations are on to identify the source of the virus, he said.