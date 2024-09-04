GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinayaka idols should not be more than 10ft. high: Villupuram Collector

Published - September 04, 2024 10:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram Collector C. Palani has instructed the organisers of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival not to install statues that measure more than 10 ft. from the ground level.

He was speaking at a law and order review meeting convened ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival, which falls on September 7. The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach.

The Collector said that those installing idols should have obtained No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the respective Tahsildars. If the site where the idols are to be installed is situated on a private place, the NOC should be obtained from land owners and if the site happens to be on poromboke land, NOCs will have to be obtained from the concerned department or the local body.

The organisers should be aware that No Objection Certificate should be obtained from the police for use of public address system and a certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services should certify that adequate fire prevention measures are in place and an acknowledgement should be obtained from the Tangedco.

Idols should be made of clay and should not be made of pollutants such as plaster of paris and other chemical substances The paints used should easily dissolve in water and chemical paints should not be used. Idols should not be installed in places that are closer to other places of worship, hospitals and educational institutions. Cone-type speakers are prohibited and only box-type speakers should be used.

Organisers should ensure adequate lighting and fire and rescue services personnel should ensure adequate fire prevention measures are in place. Flowers, cloths, decorative items and plastic should be removed from the idol before immersion, the collector added.

